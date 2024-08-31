‘Taaza Khabar 2’ to release on September 27 on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai: Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday announced that the second season of “Taaza Khabar”, headlined by social media star and actor Bhuvan Bam, will be released on September 27.

Season two of the series, which blends elements of drama, fantasy, and dark comedy, is directed by Himank Gaur.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the Mumbai-set show depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life.

In the second season of "Taaza Khabar", Vasant Gawde aka Vasya (Bam), who was granted the ability to foresee the future through his smartphone, embarks on a new journey as his destiny takes a new turn.

"Fate plays its role as it alters the course of Vasya’s life and he is left to dabble with his secret power, destroying his relationships with his loved ones, and leaving his life at stake," read the official synopsis.

Bam said he is grateful to the audience for showering love on the first season of “Taaza Khabar” and now waiting to see their response to the new chapter.

“‘Taaza Khabar’ is just not a series, it depicts the graph of my life. Playing Vasya was effortless because for most parts he is a mirror to me. His ambition to reach the stars and his zeal to live a better life and serve his family to the fullest is all I ever dreamt of.

"I am so grateful to the audiences for the outpouring of love they have showered on Vasant Gawade on Disney+ Hotstar. This time, they will experience newer complexities in the character and I can’t wait for audiences to witness that,” Bam said in a statement.

The show, which also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Deven Bhojani and Prathamesh Parab, is produced by Bam and Rohit Raj under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions.