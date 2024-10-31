Tabu dazzles at New York premiere of 'Dune: Prophecy' in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit

New Delhi: Actor Tabu, who plays the role of Sister Francesca in HBO series "Dune Prophecy", attended the New York premiere of the highly-anticipated series in a stunning black ensemble by fashion designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Based on Frank Herbert's novel "Dune: The Sisterhood", the series will see the popular Indian actor in a recurring role. Tabu's outfit for the premiere night on Wednesday was the designer duo's unique spin on the traditional Angarkha outfit and showcased revival of their iconic 'Crushed Silk' collection, according to a note shared by the designers on their social media page.

Crafted from pure Khadi silk, it boasts a crushed texture achieved through a signature artisanal technique, perfected over thirty-eight years ago. "The garment has been hand-tailored with over fifty metres of silk that finds elegant expression in a mix of Indian heritage and Western style," they said in the note.

Tabu, known for her performance in both commercial as well as off-beat movies like "Maqbool", "Haider", "Andhadhun" and "Crew" in India, has previously worked with international directors like Ang Lee in "Life of Pi" and Mira Nair's "The Namesake".

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, "Dune: Prophecy" follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

Tabu shared her excitement about playing Sister Francesca in "Dune: Prophecy" in August, saying she accepted the role without batting an eyelid.

In addition to Tabu, the ensemble cast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

"Dune: Prophecy" will stream in November on JioCinema in India.

It is a prequel to the Denis Villeneuve's two-part "Dune" films.