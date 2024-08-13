Tabu on 'Dune: Prophecy': Said yes without batting an eyelid

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Starring in "Dune: Prophecy" was a no-brainer, says superstar Tabu, whose first look from the series as Sister Francesca was revealed on Tuesday.

"Dune: Prophecy", a prequel series to director Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise, will premiere in November on JioCinema in India.

"It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful," Tabu said in a statement.

Diving into the depths of Sister Francesca's complexity was "an immersive process", she said.

"I’m so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you’ll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can’t wait for audiences around the world to explore it!" she added.

"Dune: Prophecy" is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's "Dune" and is based on the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. It was previously titled "Dune: The Sisterhood". PTI RDS RDS RDS