Tahir Raj Bhasin wraps shooting for Vikram Phadnis' untitled film

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, known for his roles in "Mardaani" and "Chhichhore", has finished shooting for an untitled film, directed by Vikram Phadnis.

Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher, the details about the film are kept under wraps.

Bhasin announced the news with a post on his Instagram handle on Monday. The first picture featured him alongside the filmmaker and Kher, followed by a series of behind-the-scenes pictures. In a lengthy caption, the actor credited the filmmaker and the entire crew of the film for their efforts.

"It’s a wrap. What a ride this one’s been. Thank you @vikramphadnis for writing and directing a part that is all heart and has been such a treat to play. Can’t wait to share your labour of love with the world," he wrote.

"@ozajay a magician with the lens. Thank you for bringing your excellence and raising the aesthetic bar everyday. And to the endlessly energetic crew, assistants, and fantastic co-stars thank you for the madness and the journey. @saiyami @vineet_ksofficial @varunbajaj_ @chiragnb," he added.

The film also reunites Singh and Kher after their 2025 release "Jaat". It was directed by Gopichand Malineni and also starred Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

It revolved around a traveller (Deol) seeking an apology from a crime boss (Hooda) in a lawless Andhra village, leading to intense clashes, gritty action, and themes of justice and corruption. PTI ATR ATR ATR