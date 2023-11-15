Taika Waititi says he won't be 'involved' with MCU's 'Thor 5': We're in an open relationship

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (PTI) Filmmaker Taika Waititi says he will not direct the fifth chapter in "Thor" series.

In an interview with Business Insider, the New Zealand-born filmmaker said he has given his blessings to Marvel Studios to "see other people" for the potential project.

"I would never feel like they are cheating on me. We're in an open relationship, and it's like if they want to see other people, I'm happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day," said Waititi.

Responding to social media chatter that the studio was going ahead with the fifth chapter without him at the helm, the 48-year-old filmmaker said, "I wouldn't know if that's accurate." Waititi, known for movies such as "What We Do in The Shadows", "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" and "Jojo Rabbit", was credited for infusing a new energy into the Chris Hemsworth-led superhero series with "Thor: Ragnarok", which followed its damp-squib predecessors -- "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World".

However, his sophomore attempt at directing a superhero film (2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder") didn't aland well with fans and critics.

"I know that I won’t be involved... I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for," he added, referring to his upcoming movie "The Next Goal Wins".

The story follows Dutch coach Thomas Rongen who attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoan soccer team from perennial losers into winners.

Waititi also gave an update about his forthcoming projects, including an untitled "Star Wars" film.

"It's still marinating. I've been writing it," the filmmaker said about the project.

Waititi revealed that he is also developing a big-screen adaptation of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s graphic novel "The Incal" as well as an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel "Klara and the Sun".

"So that's six, seven years gone. I'd imagine another 'Thor' would be a lot sooner than that…But I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris," he said. PTI RB RB BK BK