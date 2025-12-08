Taiwan Film Festival 2025 to run from December 12 to 13

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Taiwan Film Festival 2025 is set to take place in Delhi on December 12 and 13.

"The two-day programme will include an opening ceremony, film screenings and post-screening discussions with invited filmmakers and guests from Taiwan and India, creating opportunities for dialogue and future collaboration between cultural and film institutions of both countries," according to a press release.

The event will take place at PVR Priya Cinema, Vasant Vihar, and will have three projects showcased.

It will include a special screening of "Demon Hunters", the first Taiwan-India co-produced feature film, which combines cultural elements from both countries and features classic Bollywood dance sequences.

The film will be screened on December 12.

It will be followed by two screenings on December 13, which include the film "Hunter Brothers", an Indigenous-themed drama, exploring the emotional and social tensions between tradition and modernity within Taiwan’s Indigenous communities, and "A Chip Odyssey", a documentary around Taiwan’s critical role in the global technology industry. PTI ATR ATR ATR