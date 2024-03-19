Tallulah Willis reveals autism diagnosis, says 'it's changed my life'

Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) Actor Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of former couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, said she was diagnosed with autism last year.

On Instagram, Tallulah Willis shared an old video from a red carpet event which she attended with her father.

In the short clip, she can be seen rubbing her father's head and playing with his ear as he spoke to the media.

"Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic," the 30-year-old captioned the post.

One of the social media users commented on Tallulah Willis' post and asked her if she was diagnosed with the condition in childhood. Autism is a brain-related disorder characterised by difficulty in social interaction and communication.

In her reply, the actor said she found out in the summer of 2023.

"Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's changed my life," she wrote.

Tallulah Willis is best known for her roles in films such as "The Whole Ten Yards," "Bandits," and "The Scarlet Letter." In 2022, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which progressed to a much more serious condition called frontotemporal dementia.

While aphasia is a communication disability caused by damage or changes to the language networks of the brain, frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

Following his diagnosis, Bruce Willis officially announced his retirement from acting. PTI ATR RDS RB