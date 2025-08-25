Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty-starrer 'Do You Wanna Partner' to release on Prime Video in September

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) “Do You Wanna Partner”, headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, is set to debut on Prime Video on September 12, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Prime Video shared the news on its official Instagram handle, featuring the poster of the series.

“Raising a toast because they're here with something brew-tiful. #DoYouWannaPartnerOnPrime, New Series, September 12,” read the caption of the post.

Also starring Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha, the upcoming series is directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha.

The story follows two spirited best friends—Shikha and Anahita (played Bhatia and Penty)—on an audacious mission to launch their own alcohol start-up, according to a press release.

It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta.

Johar said “Do You Wanna Partner” is an “audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun" series.

“‘Do You Wanna Partner’ is audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun - a story that captures the grit, heart, and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs, especially women making their mark in unconventional industries. It’s quirky, emotional, and rooted in the Indian spirit of jugaad. Collaborating with Prime Video continues to be a creatively fulfilling experience for all of us at Dharmatic Entertainment.

"Together, we’ve brought audiences bold, contemporary narratives that travel across geographies. We’re proud of the colourful, chaotic world we’ve built, and even prouder of the message it carries. I’m thrilled that this story, born from a very local idea, is now ready to charm audiences across the globe,” he said in the statement.

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals, Prime Video, India, added, “‘Do You Wanna Partner’ is a bold and spirited tale of ambition, friendship, and hustle—told through the lens of two women rewriting the rules in a male-dominated industry. Our longstanding collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment has consistently delivered stories that blend heart with humour, and this series is no exception.

"With its relatable characters, sharp writing, and a distinctly Indian flavour, the series brings female entrepreneurship to life with warmth, wit and infectious energy, powered by the vibrant performances of Tamannaah, Diana and a stellar ensemble cast." PTI ATR ATR ATR