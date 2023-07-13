Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nikkhil Advani's action movie 'Vedaa'

Mumbai: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the cast of Nikkhil Advani's upcoming directorial "Vedaa".

Advertisment

Starring Sharvari Wagh in the title role, the movie will feature high-octane sequences and gripping action. Bollywood star John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee are also part of the project.

"I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in," Bhatia said in a statement.

Advani, known for directing "Kal Ho Naa Ho", "Salaam-e-Ishq", "D-Day" and "Batla House" said Bhatia has made a mark with many "sensational performances".

Advertisment

"When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team and I are thrilled to have her with us," he added.

"Vedaa" is penned by Aseem Arora. The film is backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

Bhatia was most recently seen in Netflix's anthology movie "Lust Stories 2" in which she co-starred with Vijay Verma in Sujoy Ghosh's segment.

She will next feature in Rajinikanth-starrer "Jailer" and Chiranjeevi's "Bhola Shankar".