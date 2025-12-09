Tamannaah Bhatia joins Siddhant Chaturvedi in biopic on V Shantaram

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will feature opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in an upcoming biographical drama based on the life and times of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram.

Written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film is titled "V Shantaram" and will traces the filmmaker's remarkable journey from the silent era, to the advent of sound and eventually, colour emerging as one of the most influential auteurs in Indian cinematic history.

In the film, Bhatia will essay the role of Jayashree, an actor known for her work in “Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani”, “Shakuntala”, “Chandra Rao More” and “Dahej”.

Jayashree was also V Shantaram’s second wife and an influential figure in his cinematic journey.

“It’s a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema. And I feel immensely honoured to bring to life Jayashree, as she has been part of such legendary projects and the amount of grace she had was surreal," Bhatia said in a statement.

"Shantaram built a legacy that continues to shape generations, and decoding his universe has allowed me to witness the brilliance of the man behind the legend. Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is truly a special feeling, and I am thankful for the makers of V Shantaram to see me as Jayashree," she added.

"V Shantaram" is presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions and produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde. PTI ATR RB RB