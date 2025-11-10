Tamil actor Abhinay dies at 44

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) Tamil actor Abhinay, best known for his role in 'Thulluvadho Ilamai', died here on Monday.

The 44-year-old had been suffering from liver-related issues, sources said.

He had been battling the illness and crowd-funded his treatment.

Actor Dhanush, who debuted alongside him in 'Thulluvadho Ilamai', reportedly contributed Rs 5 lakh. The 2002 film was directed by Kasthuri Raja, with story and screenplay by Selvaraghavan.

Abhinay eventually took up supporting roles and voice work in films, including 'Thuppakki' (2012) and 'Anjaan' (2014).

He lived alone with no surviving family. Members of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) helped perform his last rites, said Vice-President ‘Poochi’ Murugan.

“Actor Bala ('Kalakka Povathu Yaaru'-fame) also helped a lot, both financially and personally,” Murugan said.

Bala reportedly contributed Rs 1 lakh towards Abhinay’s treatment. PTI JR SSK