Tamil actors Vishal, Sai Dhanshika get engaged

New Update
Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) Popular Tamil actor Vishal on Thursday got engaged with fellow actor Sai Dhanshika.
The 'Thupparivalan' star took to social media to make the announcement.
"Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always," he said.
The actor shared pictures of the occasion. PTI SA KH