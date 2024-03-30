Tamil and Telugu versions of ‘MasterChef India’ to stream on SonyLIV in April

Mumbai: The Tamil and Telugu versions of the reality programme “MasterChef India” will premiere on Sony LIV on April 22, the streamer has announced.

Advertisment

The competitive cooking series will provide a platform to cooks from small towns and villages in South India through its maiden Tamil and Telugu editions.

The show aims to immerse viewers in the cultural flavours of Tamil and Telugu cuisine, SonyLIV said in a press statement.

The Tamil version will feature celebrity chefs Koushik Shankar, Shreeya Adka and Rakesh Raghunathan as the judges.

Advertisment

Whereas, the panel for the Telugu edition includes chefs Sanjay Thumma, Nikitha Umesh and Chalapathi Rao.

Both the Telugu and Tamil shows have started conducting auditions for contestants.

Hindi language “MasterChef India” released its eighth season last year on SonyLIV with celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra.