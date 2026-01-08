Tamil film fraternity rallies behind Vijay as 'Jana Nayagan' faces release hurdles

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Members of the Tamil film industry, including prominent actors and filmmakers, extended solidarity to actor-turned-politician Vijay as the release of his much-anticipated film 'Jana Nayagan' faced last-minute hurdles linked to certification and also theatre availability.

Actor Silambarasan T R was among the first to voice support, saying "setbacks have never stopped" Vijay and expressing confidence that the "real Thiruvizha" (festival) would begin once the movie hits theatres.

In a post on X, he addressed Vijay as 'anna' (elder brother) and remarked that the star had weathered "bigger storms" in the past.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj lamented the difficulties faced by both big-budget and independent films amid censor delays and limited theatre access. In a detailed post, he said the censor certification delay had affected Vijay’s "Jana Nayagan" and another major production, while also pointing out the lack of screens for smaller films such as his own "Salliyargal".

'Jana Nayagan' (roughly meaning people's hero), has faced legal hurdle over the certification row, with the Madras High Court reserving its order on the matter, even as the producers announced postponing its release.

Subburaj urged the film fraternity to "rise above fan wars and political agendas" and work collectively to "save cinema", calling for a streamlining of censor board and release regulations.

"Otherwise postponement of big films on festival dates will eventually kill the industry," he added.

Actor Ravi Mohan aka 'Jayam' Ravi expressed emotional support, calling Vijay "the opening" himself, and stated that "Pongal only starts then", referring to the traditional festive release window.

Similarly, Sibi Sathyaraj said the ongoing events surrounding the film's release were "setting the perfect stage for a massive success", expressing confidence that "good things will happen" for Vijay.

Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj described the situation as "heartbreaking" and said that fans and the audience would stand by the team of Jana Nayagan for what is right. "Pongal starts only with Jana Nayagan release, reflecting widespread anticipation among Vijay’s supporters." Director Ameer also weighed in, criticising alleged political pressure attempts in connection with the film’s release.

"Only people in Tamil Nadu will decide who needs to rule the state, not cheap politicians," he said in a social media post voicing support for Vijay.

Vijay’s “Jana Nayagan”, helmed as his final film before fully transitioning into politics through his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, has drawn nationwide interest.

The film, a political action drama mounted on a large scale, is widely seen as a prelude to the actor's entry into active politics. PTI JR JR SA