Tamil movie 'Made in Korea' set for March 12 release on Netflix

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix on Tuesday announced that its upcoming Tamil film "Made in Korea", a cross-cultural coming-of-age drama about a young woman’s dream journey from Tamil Nadu to South Korea, will premiere on its platform on March 12.

Produced by Rise East Entertainment and written and directed by Ra.Karthik, the film features Priyanka Mohan and popular South Korean actor Park Hye-Jin in the lead roles.

The story follows Shenbagam, fondly called Shenba, whose childhood fascination with Korean culture inspires her to experience it for herself. When she unexpectedly finds herself in Seoul, reality proves far more challenging than she imagined, setting her on a heartfelt path of resilience, self-discovery, and new connection, according to the official logline.

Karthik said he was drawn to the cultural and historical links between Korean and Tamil heritage.

“I am quite fascinated with the deep cultural connections and historical similarities between Korean and Tamil heritage. This curiosity inspired me to tell a story that felt personal and full of hope.

"'Made In Korea' is a slice-of-life film crafted with warmth, celebrating this unique cultural bond, and I’m thankful to Netflix for championing stories that transcend languages and bring global cultures closer together," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President – Content, Netflix India, said the film reflects the streamer’s focus on stories rooted in local cultures with global resonance.

"It is intimate, endearing and globally resonant - exactly the kind of cross-cultural storytelling Netflix is proud to champion," she added.

Mohan, who essays the role of Shenba, said she felt an immediate connection to the character’s journey.

"Shenba's dream of Korea comes from a place of wonder and curiosity. Being part of this Netflix film makes the journey even more special," the actor said.