Taraji P Henson to feature in two Netflix films

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (PTI) Actor Taraji P Henson, known for her roles in projects such as "Acrimony", "The Best of Enemies" and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", has signed up a deal with Netflix and is set to appear in two films from the streamer.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the 55-year-old actor will also serve as a producer on each project under her production banner TPH Entertainment.

"Partnering with Netflix on this two-picture deal is an exciting new chapter for me...I’ve always believed that storytelling has the ability to inspire, heal, and celebrate our shared humanity," Henson said in a statement.

"With a partner like Netflix, I have the opportunity to do that on a global stage. I’m grateful for their trust in me as we start this new journey together," she added.

Henson's latest work is "Straw", which released on Netflix in June. Directed by Tyler Perry, the film also starred Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher and Mike Merril among others.

It featured the actor in the role of Janiyah Wiltkinson. PTI ATR ATR