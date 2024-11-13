Taron Egerton joins Charlize Theron in action movie 'Apex'

Los Angeles: British actor Taron Egerton will feature alongside Hollywood star Charlize Theron in the upcoming action movie "Apex".

Advertisment

Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur, known for films such as "Beast", "Adrift", "2 Guns" and "Everest", will direct the movie, touted as a "Free Solo"-meets-"Silence of the Lambs" story.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Jeremy Robbins penned the script, about a rock climber who finds herself being hunted in the wild.

Theron will produce the project along with Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono and AJ Dix through their newly launched company.

Advertisment

Kormakur will back the movie through his RVK productions alongside Ian Bryce as well as Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready of Chernin Entertainment.

Egerton, who broke out on the big-screen with Matthew Vaughn’s "Kingsman" movies, recently wrapped production on "Firebug", an Apple TV+ series. He will also be seen in the thriller movie "Carry On".