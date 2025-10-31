Taron Egerton joins 'Kockroach'

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (PTI) British actor Taron Egerton became the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming film "Kockroach" for Mad Chance and Black Bear.

The actor, known for his role in projects such as "Kingsman" film series and the musical biopic "Rocketman", where he essayed the role of Elton John, will join the film alongside the previously announced cast comprising Channing Tatum and Zazie Beetz.

The film is directed by Matt Ross and will have a script by Jonathan Ames. Produced by Andrew Lazar and Kevin Frakes, the film is an adaptation of William Lashner's novel and is currently in pre-production stage.

The filming is set to start in February in Australia, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"'Kockroach' is the story of a mysterious stranger who takes on New York’s criminal underworld, transforming himself into a larger-than-life crime boss in a city where power is everything," the official synopsis of the film reads.

Besides "Kockroach", Egerton will also feature in an action thriller "Apex" from Baltasar Kormakur. Written by Jeremy Robbins, the film also has Charlize Theron and Eric Bana alongside Egerton.