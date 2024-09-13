Tasveer Film Festival to be held from Oct 15-20 in Seattle, to host inaugural film market

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The 19th edition of the Tasveer Film Festival & Market (TFFM) will be held from October 15 to 20 in Seattle.

The organisers will launch Tasveer Film Market (TFM), North America’s first-ever global film market dedicated to South Asian filmmakers, with its latest edition.

With a focus on expanding the reach and fostering collaboration, the market initiative will host events such as the co-production market, Tasveer film fund pitches (supported by Netflix), industry panels and networking sessions.

Award-winning filmmaker Deepa Mehta, known for movies such as "Fire" and "Water", will be the inaugural keynote speaker at the Tasveer Film Market.

Besides Mehta, filmmaker Pan Nalin and representatives from companies such as CAA, WME, Blumhouse, NBCU Launch, Amazon MGM Studios and Red Sea Film Foundation will also address the market event.

“As the first film market dedicated to the South Asian community, our mission is to build a groundbreaking platform where diverse voices can thrive and be heard,” said Rita Meher, Founder of the Tasveer Film Market and Co-Founder of the Tasveer Film Festival.

“By carving out this space, we aim to empower underrepresented filmmakers, amplify South Asian stories, and foster global connections that will bring these narratives to the world stage," she added.

Mehta said Tasveer Film Festival’s legacy and contribution to South Asian cinema is one for the history books.

"Launching the first South Asian film market on a global scale could not have come at a better time. I am honoured to inaugurate the Tasveer Film Market this year," the director said.

The 2024 edition of the Tasveer Film Festival will showcase 110 films, including 36 world premieres and 28 North American premieres, and 91 short films. PTI KKP RB RB RB