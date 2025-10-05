Taylor Swift announces eight additional tracks for ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (PTI) After the success of her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" popstar Taylor Swift announced the addition of eight bonus acoustic tracks.

Released on October 3, "The Life of a Showgirl" comprised 12 tracks. It has earned the second spot in the largest US first day album sales in modern history behind Adele's "25", with an opening frame of 2.7 million physical and digital copies sold, as per Billboard.

Swift has added eight tracks to the album will be spread out over four limited CD releases, which will be added to her website for 24 hours.

The 14 times Grammy winner announced the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday. It featured the 35-year-old singer showcasing the collection of her CD art.

"File this under 'save your best for the finale'… I think my favorite moments from the tour were the acoustic surprises. So I went back into the studio with Max and Shellback to record acoustic/unplugged versions of a few of the Showgirl songs with brand new vocals and production!" "Cannot WAIT for you to hear: Life Is A Song Acoustic Version with “Opalite (Life Is A Song Acoustic Version)” and “Ruin the Friendship (My Advice Version)” Dressing Room Rehearsal Version with “Wi$h Li$t (Settled Down Acoustic Version)” and “The Life of a Showgirl (Dressing Room Rehearsal Acoustic Version)” Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version with “The Fate of Ophelia (Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version)” and “Eldest Daughter (Now You’re Home Acoustic Version)” So Glamorous Cabaret Version with “Elizabeth Taylor (So Glamorous Cabaret Version)” and Elizabeth Taylor (Original Songwriting Voice Memo)," her caption read.

The 12th studio album also sets a record for most vinyl album copies sold in a single week, with 1.2 million. The last record, was also set by the singer 2024 with the debut of her prior album "The Tortured Poets" Department", which sold 859,000 copies on vinyl in the same frame.