Taylor Swift announces film and series on 'The Eras Tour'

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (PTI) Renowned pop singer Taylor Swift has announced two new projects, a new docu-series and a film, "The Eras Tour | The Final Show", which will start streaming on December 12 on Disney+.

Swift's "The Eras Tour" was the sixth concert tour by the singer. It started on March 17, 2023 and concluded on December 8, 2024.

The singer, known for tracks such as "Bad Blood", "Style" and "So High School", shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Monday. The series will comprise six episodes, offering the behind-the-scenes of the tour.

"It was the 'End of an Era' and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety," she wrote in the caption.

"The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus," she added. PTI ATR ATR ATR