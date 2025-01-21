Taylor Swift may perform at Gautam Adani's son wedding ceremony

New Delhi: Pop singer Taylor Swift may perform at the wedding of businessman Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani.

According to reports, "Taylor Swift’s team is in talks with the Adanis to perform at one of the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah".

Even though Taylor did not confirm her presence as of now, talks are underway, and looks like the grand wedding will mark her first performance in India.

The wedding itself is expected to be a grand affair, with various international celebrities rumored to be attending, making it one of the most talked-about events of the year.

The couple got engaged in March 2023 in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat that was attended by close family and friends. Diva Shah is the daughter of known diamond trader Jaimin Shah.

While the exact date remains unconfirmed, It may take place later this year and the location for the main wedding ceremony will be expected to take place in Italy. However, the Adani family has not made any official confirmation in this regard.