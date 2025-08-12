Taylor Swift announces 12th music album, titled 'The Life of a Showgirl'

New York: Global pop sensation Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album -- “The Life of a Showgirl” -- after fans noticed a cryptic countdown on her official website.

The announcement was made at 12:12 am on Tuesday to mark the album number. While a release date was not revealed, vinyls of the album will be dispatched to fans before October 13 this year.

Fans have been anticipating an announcement, following a list of clues across social media.

A 12-slide long TikTok was shared by Swift’s marketing team on Monday, with the star clad in orange across the post.

Later, the artist’s website mentioned an orange-coloured vinyl edition available for pre-order.

“The Life of a Showgirl” will follow Swift’s 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department”, which was one of the best-selling albums last year.

The album is also her first release since the pop star regained control over her entire body of work.

In May, Swift revealed that she purchased her catalog of recordings — originally released through Big Machine Records — from their most recent owner, the private equity firm Shamrock Capital. She did not disclose the amount.

Over the past years, Swift has also been re-recording her past body of work as “Taylor’s version”. She has so far re-recorded four of her albums including “Fearless”, “Red”, “Speak Now” and “1989” between 2021 and 2023.

"The Life of a Showgirl" is available to pre-order through Swift's website.