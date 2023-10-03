Tehran', 'Stree 2', 'Sky Force' and more: Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films unveils upcoming slate

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Producer Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films on Tuesday announced its slate of 10 upcoming films, including "Tehran", "Stree 2" and "Sky Force".

The banner, known for backing hits such as "Stree", "Bhediya" and "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke", shared the list of upcoming titles on social media handles.

"Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films are thrilled to announce the upcoming slate of theatrical releases! Are you ready for the MADventure?" Maddock Films posted on microblogging site X.

The first project from the list is "Happy Teachers Day", starring Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhaygashree and Subodh Bhave. The movie, directed by Mikhil Musale, will be released on October 27.

It will be followed by Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's yet-untitled movie which will release on February 9, 2024.

A co-production between Jio Studios and Maddock, the romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

The banner has also announced "Munjhya", which will be a part of the horror-comedy universe that started with 2018's "Stree". The new movie will star Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and S Satyaraj.

Directed by Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, "Munjhya" will come out on March 29, 2024.

The studio will then release John Abraham's action-thriller "Tehran", set to release on April 26, 2024. The Arun Gopalan-directorial will also star Manushi Chillar and Neeru Bajwa.

"Tehran" will be followed by "Stree 2" with returning cast members Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

The sequel, directed by Amar Kaushik, is also a co-production between Jio Studios and Maddock. The movie will make its debut in theatres on August 30, 2024.

Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sky Force", which the actor announced on Monday, has been dated for October 2, 2024. The movie will chronicle the "untold true story of India’s first and deadliest air strike".

Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur will co-direct the project, which will also mark the acting debut of Veer Pahariya.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will share the screen space for the first time with "Chaava", which Maddock will release on December 6, 2024. The movie will be directed by Laxman Utekar.

The studios is also backing filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's "Ekkis", based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetrpal. The film, which will land in theatres on January 10, 2025, will feature Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat.

In 2025, the studio will also release "Vampires of Vijaynagar" on February 14, and "Diler", directed by Kunal Deshmukh, on April 10. "Vampires of Vijaynagar" will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. PTI RB BK BK