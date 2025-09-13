Teja Sajja-starrer 'Mirai: Super Yodha' collects over Rs 20 crore at box office

New Delhi: "Mirai: Super Yodha", featuring Telugu star Teja Sajja, has earned Rs 27.20 crore at the worldwide box office on its first day of release.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on Friday.

Production banner People Media Factory shared the box office numbers on its official X handle on Saturday. It featured the poster of the film with the box office numbers written over it.

"BRAHMAND DAY 1. 27.20 Crores WORLDWIDE GROSS for #MIRAI with normal ticket prices. Keep showering your love on #BrahmandBlockbusterMIRAI and experience it ONLY on the Big Screens," read the caption of the post.

“Mirai: Super Yodha” is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory.

Gattamneni penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam, who also wrote dialogues. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages. It is presented by filmmaker Karan Johar in Hindi.