Teja Sajja-starrer 'Mirai: Super Yodha' earns over Rs 100 crore at box office

New Delhi: "Mirai: Super Yodha", headlined by Telugu star Teja Sajja, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in five days from its release, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory, the film released in theatres worldwide on September 12.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles.

Production banner shared the box office numbers on its official X handle, with the poster having "Rs 100 crore" written over it. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 100.40 crore at the worldwide box office.

#SuperYodha HITS CENTURY. 100.40 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE FOR #Mirai in 5 days. AN INCREDIBLE ACHIEVEMENT THAT IS BEING CELEBRATED BY ALL. #BrahmandBlockbuster in cinemas now," read the caption.

"Mirai: Super Yodha" opened with Rs 27.20 crore and went on to earn Rs 28.4 crore and Rs 25.6 crore at the worldwide box office on the following days. The total collection on the first weekend went to Rs 81.2 crore.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory.

Gattamneni penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam, who also wrote dialogues. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages. It is presented by filmmaker Karan Johar in Hindi.