After Hanu Man's success, Teja Sajja will be next seen in 'Mirai', Karthik Gattamneni to direct

New Delhi: Telugu actor Teja Sajja will be next seen in "Mirai", an upcoming multi-lingual action film from filmmaker Karthik Gattamneni, the makers announced on Thursday.

Production company People Media Factory, founded by TG Vishwa Prasad, is bankrolling the project.

Sajja, who most recently featured in blockbuster movie "Hanu Man", shared the official teaser of the movie on his social media handles.

"My next Friday is going to be a 'Good Friday'. Here’s the glimpse! Hope you all like it. #SuperYodha #Mirai," the 29-year-old actor posted.

In the movie, based around King Ashoka and his secret nine scriptures, Sajja will play a 'Super Yodha', who excels in Karra Samu (stick fight), and other forms of fights.

Actor Ritika Nayak will essay the role of the female lead.

Gattamneni penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam who also wrote dialogues. The movie will be released on April 18, 2025 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese.