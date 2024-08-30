Telangana may consider banning Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency': Govt adviser

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assured Sikh community leaders that the state government would consider banning the release of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film "Emergency" pending legal consultation, government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir said on Thursday.

A delegation from the Telangana Sikh Society, led by former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, met Shabbir at the Secretariat here and requested for a ban on the screening of "Emergency".

The 18-member delegation submitted a representation, expressing deep concerns over the film's portrayal of the Sikh community, Shabbir said in a release.

The delegation alleged that the film depicts Sikhs as terrorists and anti-nationals, a portrayal that is "offensive" and damaging to the community's image, the release said.

Shabbir requested the chief minister to consider banning the film in Telangana.

Shabbir, who met Reddy, informed that the chief minister has said a decision will be taken on the issue after obtaining legal advice. PTI SJR RC