Telangana minister withdraws remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce after facing flak

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Facing flak over her comments blaming opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao for the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday withdrew her comments that had prompted the Telugu cinema industry to rally behind their colleagues.

Prabhu and Chaitanya spoke out against the minister, even as they said their decision to separate was mutual.

Several cine personalities such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, junior NTR, Venkatesh, Prakash Raj and Khushbu hit out at the minister for her remarks.

As the row seemed to get bigger, the Congress' Telangana unit urged the cinema industry to put an end to the matter, citing Surekha withdrawing her controversial remarks.

Speaking to mediapersons, Surekha said she had to take the names of the actors after she became emotional over the comments made by the Rama Rao, the BRS Working president, about her.

"I had to criticise him (Rama Rao). I do not have any personal animosity towards anyone. Taking the name of a family was inadvertent. I felt really bad after seeing her tweet (Samantha's Instagram). Last night itself, I posted a message unconditionally withdrawing my comments," Surekha said.

On her Instagram Story, Samantha wrote there was "no political conspiracy" behind her split with Chaitanya, which was announced in 2021. In his note shared on X, Chaitanya, son of top Telugu actor Nagarjuna said the divorce was one of the "most painful and unfortunate" decisions of his life, and that Surekha's claims were "ridiculous".

Samantha implored the minister to be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy.

"My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation." "To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so," she wrote on Wednesday night.

Chaitanya recalled that a mutual decision was made by him and Samantha "after a lot of thought".

"It was a decision made in peace, owing to our different life goals and in the interest of moving forward with respect and dignity as two mature adults. However, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossips on the matter so far," he said.

"Today, the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting the personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful," he added.

Earlier, Nagarjuna had strongly condemned the minister's remarks asking her "not to use lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticise your opponents".

The former couple also received support from fellow Telugu film industry colleagues, including Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chinmayi Sripada, and Nani.

Arjun condemned Surekha's remarks, terming them "baseless" and "derogatory".

Dragging personal lives into politics is a new low, said Jr NTR.

Nani, Samantha's co-star on films such as "Eega" and "Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu", said it's not okay for anyone in a respectable position to talk "utter baseless rubbish" in front of the media.

Meanwhile, Surekha asserted she would not go back on the comments made against her by the BRS party on social media and demanded an apology from Rama Rao for those remarks.

On the legal notice sent by the BRS leader, Surekha said she would also proceed legally.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud requested the film fraternity to put an end to the issue after "controversy" erupted following the minister's remarks, saying she had withdrawn her statement which had "pained" them.

The TPCC chief further said he had spoken to Surekha over the issue and sought an explanation.

Goud also urged the Congress leaders and ministers to be careful while speaking, a release from the party said. PTI RDS VVK GDK KH SA