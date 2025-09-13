Telangana police bust drug unit in private school building, 3 held

Hyderabad, Sep 13 (PTI) The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) of Telangana Police on Saturday busted a narcotics manufacturing unit being run in a private school building here and arrested three people.

Alprazolam, a narcotic substance used in adulteration of toddy, was being manufactured in the building by putting in place the machinery required for the purpose, an official told PTI.

Nine kgs of alprazolam and Rs 20 lakh was seized in the operation, he said.

The unit has been going on for at least six months now though exact details would emerge during the investigation, he said.

While school classes were being conducted in the ground and first floors of the building, the unit was located in the second floor.

The official said one of the directors of the school was among the arrested. PTI SJR SJR ROH