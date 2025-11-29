Telangana to unveil statue of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on Dec 15

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) The Telangana government will unveil a statue of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam at Ravindra Bharati, the state-run cultural centre, on December 15.

Balasubrahmanyam's brother-in-law and senior actor 'Subhalekha' Sudhakar met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday and invited him to the statue’s inauguration.

Sudhakar expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for the decision to install Balasubrahmanyam's statue at Ravindra Bharati, according to a release.

State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited Ravindra Bharati on November 27 along with Sudhakar to inspect arrangements for the statue installation.

Rao later posted on 'X' that he had made several suggestions to officials regarding the arrangements.

Nellore-born Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam—widely known as SPB—was a renowned playback singer, actor, music director, dubbing artist and producer who contributed to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam cinema.

He passed away in 2020 from Covid-19 and related complications. PTI SJR SSK