Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni marries Zainab Ravdjee in intimate ceremony

Hyderabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with artist Zainab Ravdjee at a traditional ceremony held here on Friday.

Sharing the news on X, the actor's father and superstar Nagarjuna said, "With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3.35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us." "We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude," he said.

Akhil, younger son of Nagarjuna, acted in films including Mr Majnu and Agent.

Nagarjuna announced the engagement of Akhil to Zainab Ravdjee in November last year.

Zainab, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, is an artist who has spent her life between India, Dubai and London, Nagarjuna had said in a release.