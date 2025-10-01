Telugu actor Allu Sirish announces engagement with girlfriend Nayanika

New Delhi: Telugu actor Allu Sirish on Wednesday said that he will be getting engaged to girlfriend Nayanika later this month.

Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and son of prominent producer Allu Aravind, shared the news on the birth anniversary of his late grandfather, actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

"Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October," he wrote on X.

Had to share this with all of you today ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Tjb3ADZkem — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) October 1, 2025

The 38-year-old shared a picture of him and Nayanika holding hands in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Sirish also wrote about his grandmother Kanakaratnam, who passed away on August 30 at the age of 94.

"My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she is not with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. Our families have embraced our love with immense joy," the actor added. Sirish has starred in films such as "ABCD: American Born Confused Desi", "Urvasivo Rakshasivo" and most recently "Buddy".