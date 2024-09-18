Telugu Film Chamber probes on allegations against choreographer Jani Master

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) A panel formed by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has launched a probe into allegations of sexual harassment made against choreographer Shaik Jani, also known as Jani Master. The allegations were brought forth by a woman who worked with him.

According to Tammareddy Bharadwaj, a member of the committee, the panel will have to submit a report on the whole issue within 90 days from the date of receiving the complaint from the victim.

"We received the complaint from the victim 15 days ago. We have recorded the statements of both the victim and the accused. We are in the process of getting the statements of witnesses. We will have to submit a report in 90 days. But we are hopeful that even before that we should be able to submit our report," Bharadwaj told PTI on Wednesday.

The Cyberabad Police have registered a case against Jani Master after the woman alleged sexual assault by the accused during outdoor shoots and also attacked her at home.

The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and transferred it to the Narsingi police station on Sunday night as she resides there.

Damodar Prasad, head of the sexual harassment redressal panel constituted by the Film Chamber, said a communication was sent to Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association not to allow Jani Master to discharge duties as its president until all the charges against him are cleared.

Prasad further said the committee is also looking into the issue of recruiting a minor by the accused as his assistant. The victim was said to be a minor when she was taken by Jani Master into his group.

Meanwhile, the incident assumed political colour with Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha issuing a statement saying the party considers it as a "Love Jihad" case.

"This is a case of Love Jihad. Why were simple cases filed against the accused even though it is clearly registered in the FIR that he had trapped a Hindu girl..? It is not fair that the accused has not been arrested so far," Dr Shilpa Reddy, president of the Morcha said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The party demands the state government to conduct a transparent probe without succumbing to any kind of pressure, the statement said.

Jani Master is a member of the Janasena Party.

The Janasena Party led by Pawan Kalyan had said in a statement that Jani Master had been asked to stay away from the party's programmes.

The Janasena leadership has taken the decision in view of the police case being registered against him, it said. PTI GDK KH