Telugu film industry lacks respect, gratitude toward Andhra govt: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, May 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday accused the Telugu film industry players of "lacking minimum respect" towards the TDP-led NDA government at a time when it is contemplating to accord industry status and develop it further.

Asserting that 'Tollywood', as the industry is called, is not demonstrating gratitude, the actor-politician noted that the film industry's representatives are yet to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, even a year after the formation of the NDA alliance government.

"At a time when the government is thinking of giving industry status and developing the film industry, including ensuring that their (film makers) respect is not lowered, they do not have even minimum respect or gratitude towards Andhra Pradesh government," said Kalyan in a press release.

The Janasena chief, who is also a popular actor, observed that the filmmakers would only come during the release of their movies but refrain from activities such as developing the field.

He said that this negligence was noticed even after he suggested all the filmmakers unite.

According to Kalyan, various wings of the film industry forgot the alleged humiliation meted out to them during the erstwhile YSRCP government.

Instead of individually coming during the release of movies for hiking ticket prices and resolving other grievances, Kalyan advised the filmmakers to come together to clearly discuss their problems, and added the government has been responding to them favourably. PTI STH SA