Telugu film producer K P Choudhary hangs himself; suicide note recovered: Police

Panaji: Telugu film producer K P Choudhary committed suicide on Monday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a rented house in a village in North Goa, police said.

The body of Choudhary (44), known for producing Rajinikanth-starrer "Kabali" in Telugu, was found in the bedroom of the rented premises in Siolim village, Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters.

Anjuna Police received a call at 11.26 AM on Monday informing them that that K P Choudhary had committed suicide by hanging himself, police said in a release.

"A police team rushed to the spot and noticed that Choudhary had killed himself by hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom, using a bed sheet," police said.

Meanwhile, Kaushal told PTI that police recovered a suicide note from the bedroom of the deceased.

"We have received a suicide note and are verifying its details," he said, refusing to elaborate.

Police conducted the panchnama of the spot and immediately informed Chodhary's family members.

"The body is preserved in the morgue of the Goa Medical College and Hospital for conducting postmortem on Tuesday," police said.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team had arrested Choudhary in connection with a drugs case in 2023.