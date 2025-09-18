Teresa Palmer joins Chris Hemsworth in 'Subversion'

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (PTI) "Berlin Syndrome" actor Teresa Palmer will feature alongside Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios' film "Subversion".

Also starring Lily James and Michael Pena, the film is directed by Patrick Vollrath of "7500" and "Ketchup Kid" fame, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"Subversion" centres around a formerly respected naval commander, essayed by Hemsworth, who is blackmailed into piloting a submarine loaded with illegal cargo across international waters.

Andrew Ferguson has penned the screenplay for the film, which is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Stephen Shafer and Greg Cohen serve as executive producers on the upcoming project.

Actors Robert John Burke, David Wenham and Simone Kessel round off the cast of the film.

Besides "Subversion", the actor will also feature in a black comedy heist film, "4 Kids Walk Into a Bank" from Frankie Shaw. The film stars Liam Neeson, Talia Ryder, and Whitney Peak alongside Palmer.

Her lineup also includes Derrick Borte's "Bear Country". Featuring Russell Crowe and Kartiah Vergara, the film is based on the 2010 novel Strip by Thomas Perry.