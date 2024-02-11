'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' collects Rs 20.02 crore in two days

New Delhi: "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has earned Rs 20.02 crore gross at the global box office in two days of its release.

Production house Maddock Films shared the film's two-day collection on its official X page on Sunday.

"Can't get enough of your love & support on this family entertainer. Book your tickets right away.

"#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is here to entertain families, now in cinemas!" the banner captioned a poster stating the film raised Rs 20.02 crore in worldwide gross since its release on Friday.

Billed as an "impossible love story", "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" features Shahid in the role of Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot, named Sifra, played by Kriti.

The movie is written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.