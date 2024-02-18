'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' nears Rs 100 crore-mark at box office

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" has raised Rs 98.06 crore gross at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday.
The film, written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, released on February 9.
Production house Maddock Films shared the movie's three-day collection on its official X page.
"Your love is making this family entertainer triumph at the Box Office. Go watch this blend of romance, comedy, & family drama for complete entertainment!" the banner captioned a poster stating the film raised Rs 98.06 crore in worldwide gross in nine days.
"Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" features Shahid in the role of Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot, named Sifra, played by Kriti. The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.