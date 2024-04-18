Terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix in 'Napoleon', says Brian Cox

London, Apr 18 (PTI) Veteran actor Brian Cox has called Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" "trully terrible".

Cox, who played media mogul Logan Roy in "Succession", said the historical drama was not up to the mark.

"It's terrible," Cox said at London's HistFest, according to British outlet The Evening Standard.

"A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix. It really is appalling. I don’t know what he was thinking. I think it’s totally his fault and I don’t think Ridley Scott helps him. I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that. You can say it’s good drama. No - it’s lies.” Cox, 77, also had things to say about Phoenix's name. "I think he's well named. Joaquin... wackeen... wacky. It’s a sort of wacky performance.” PTI BK BK BK