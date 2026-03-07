T'gana govt announces NTR National Film Award to superstar Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) The Telangana government on Saturday announced that superstar Chiranjeevi has been selected for the NTR National Film Award.

The Paidi Jairaj Film Award for Indian film personality will be given to actor Kamal Haasan, it said.

Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Venkata Ramana Reddy, popularly known as 'Dil Raju', actor-writer Tanikella Bharani, music director Mani Sarma, producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja and other members of the jury submitted the winners under various categories of 'Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025' (TGFA) to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here.

The awards to Chiranjeevi and Haasan are part of the special awards announced by the government.

In the category of 'individual awards for artists and technicians', Akkineni Naga Chaitanya (Thandel) and Rashmika Mandanna (The Girl Friend) have been selected for best leading actor and best leading actress respectively.

The B N Reddy Film Award for a Telugu film director goes to veteran director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.

Senior producer C Aswini Dutt has been selected for the Nagi Reddy and Chakrapani Film Award for Telugu producer.

T L Kantha Rao Film Award for Telugu film artist would be presented to R Narayana Murthy, while producer Ramesh Prasad would receive the Raghupati Venkaiah Film Award (other than artist).

Lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja has been selected for the C Narayana Reddy Film Award (poet, writer of Telugu cinema) and the veteran Jayasuhdha has been chosen for the Akkineni Nageswara Rao Film Award (female).

In the category of feature films, 'Raju weds Rambai', 'Dandora' and 'The Great Pre Wedding Show' have been chosen for the first, second and third best films.

The Congress government, which assumed office in December, 2023, has decided to present film awards in the name of late folk singer and balladeer Gaddar.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and popular hero Pawan Kalyan hailed the selection of his elder brother Chiranjeevi for the NTR National Film Award. In a statement, he also congratulated other award winners. PTI SJR SJR KH