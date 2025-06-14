T'gana govt presents film awards at glittering event, Allu Arjun receives best actor award

Hyderabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday presented the state government's Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024 in various categories, including the Best Actor award to Allu Arjun for his performance in the blockbuster movie 'Pushpa-2'.

At a glittering event here Saturday night, Reddy, accompanied by his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, presented the Paidi Jairaj Film Award (Indian Film Personality) to veteran director Mani Ratnam.

Renowned actor N Balakrishna received the NTR Film Award, while popular actor Vijay Devarakonda was given the award named after veteran Telugu actor Kantha Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM highlighted his government's vision to make Telangana a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He said the film industry should also witness impressive growth to make a contribution in the vision.

Addressing renowned director SS Rajamouli, who was present on the occasion, he said Hollywood and Bollywood should make Hyderabad their home. The government is ready to support the film industry to realise this, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna thanked the Telangana government for conferring the awards named after late folk singer and balladeer Gaddar.

He appreciated the state government for resuming the presentation of film awards after 10 years.

In his speech, Arjun, who incidentally was arrested in December last year over the stampede at a theatre here where 'Pushpa-2' was screened, thanked the Reddy and the Deputy CM for the award.

He also thanked director Rajamouli for his suggestion to release 'Pushpa-1' in Hindi. The 'Pushpa' phenomenon would not have been possible otherwise, he said.

The CM also handed over the awards announced for the years 2014 to 2023.