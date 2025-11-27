T''gana govt to instal statue of S P Balasubrahmanyam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) The Telangana government has decided to install a statue of the legendary singer, the late S P Balasubrahmanyam in the premises of Ravindra Bharati, a popular cultural centre here.

State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday visited Ravindra Bharati along with senior actor and Balasubrahmanyam's brother-in-law 'Subhalekha' Sudhakar to take a look at the arrangements for statue installation, official sources said.

Krishna Rao said in a post on 'X' that he made several suggestions to the officials.

Born as Sripati Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, the renowned singer died in 2020 following COVID-19 infection and other health issues. PTI SJR SJR SA