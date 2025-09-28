Thakur Anoop Singh, Rohit Roy-starrer 'Controll' to release on October 10

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) "Controll", featuring Thakur Anoop Singh and Rohit Roy, is set to hit the big screen on October 10, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Safdar Abaas and produced by Dhaval Gada and Abhay Sinha, the film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

It is inspired by real incidents and the alarming rise of digital fraud, the film brings to light the darker side of the technological revolution, according to a press release.

Singh said the title of the film signifies the "consequences of misusing the power", adding how the complexity of the character became unique and special for him.

"Controll" also features actors Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Karan Singh Chhabra, Siddharth Banerjee in pivotal roles.