Thank you for making this warrior live beyond the screen: Vineet Kumar Singh on 1 year of 'Chhaava'

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Actor Vineet Kumar Singh shared a lengthy note on his social media as he celebrated one year of "Chhaava" and said it was nothing but a "journey of sweat, scars, silence, and roars of the audience".

Singh shared a note on his Instagram handle on Saturday alongside the video, which featured the comments praising the film. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it released on February 14, 2025 and was produced by Dinesh Vijan under his production banner Maddock Films.

"A journey of sweat, scars, silence, and roars of the audience. From rehearsals to roars, from lines on paper to lines remembered…Thank you for making this warrior live beyond the screen," he wrote in the caption.

"A year ago, this roar echoed… and it still does. Your love, the media’s words, the hours of practice, and those dialogues, every frame became history because of you. #Chhaava lives on," he added.

The film starred Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and revolved around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire and son of Shivaji Maharaj.

Actors Akshaye Khanna and Sanjeev Jaiswal rounded off the cast of the film, which went on earn over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office.

Singh's latest work is "Tere Ishk Mein", which released in 2025. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film featured Singh in the role of V Shekhawat and also starred Kriti Sanon. PTI ATR ATR