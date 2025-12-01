Thank you for the wonderful memories: Shah Rukh pens note for Andre Russell on his retirement

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a lengthy note on his social media for cricketer Andre Russell, who announced his retirement and said his contribution to the actor's team, Kolkata Knight Riders, is "one for the books".

Andre announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League ahead of the mini auction scheduled for December 16 on Sunday. He will now join the three-time winners, Kolkata Knight Riders' coaching staff, as a "power coach".

Shah Rukh wrote a note on his X handle on Sunday in response to Andre's tweet about retirement.

"Thank you for the wonderful memories, Andre. Our Knight in shining armour!!! Your contribution to @KKRiders is one for the books… and here’s to another chapter in your fantastic journey as a sportsman… The power coach - passing down the wisdom, the muscle and of course the power down to our boys in purple and gold," Shah Rukh wrote in the post.

"And yes, any other jersey would indeed look weird on you my man... Muscle Russell for life! Love u… on behalf of the team and everyone who loves the sport," he added.

The 37-year-old Andre has been an integral part of the KKR side since IPL 2014. An all-rounder known for his brute force with the bat and a knack for taking wickets at key junctures, Russell played a total of 140 matches in the IPL and scored 2,651 runs at a strike rate of 174.18 with 12 fifties. PTI ATR ATR ATR