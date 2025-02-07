That's my past life: Yami Gautam Dhar on moving away from damsel in distress roles

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Actor Yami Gautam Dhar says she has been working consistently to create a filmography which is different from some of her roles in the past.

The actor made her debut with Shoojit Sircar's "Vicky Donor", but played second fiddle to the hero in movies like "Badlapur", "Kaabil" and a few others.

Yami, who will next be seen in romantic comedy "Dhoom Dhaam" on Netflix this Valentine's Day, has proved her mettle as a performer with films such as "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "A Thursday" and "Article 370".

The actor has no regrets and respects the choices she made at that point in her career.

"That was my past life. I can't recall anything," Yami told PTI when asked about moving away from damsel in distress roles.

"No one's had this conversation in a long time with me. Sometimes I might address but I don't because (it's) in the past. It's been almost four or five years that the filmography I'm trying to be consistent with doesn't have those elements at all remotely," she said.

In fact, her role in "Dhoom Dhaam" is the antithesis of a damsel in distress as a no-nonsense and fearless heroine who likes to be in the driving seat of her life.

Looking back at that phase in her life, Yami said she always knew the kind of roles she was capable of but it took some time to prove that to others.

"There are a lot of factors... You have to be aware of yourself, face your own truth and have that courage to stand your ground and tell yourself that, 'Okay, this is what I did till now. I respect myself and I respect those people who gave me that opportunity.' "(But) 'How do I prove to someone that this is what I'm capable of? The only way is that I'll have to take a very hard call that even if I don't have work, I'm going to be part of films or roles where I'm getting to do something meaningful and substantial." The actor, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar of "Uri" fame, said she had an unconventional debut in "Vicky Donor" and that happened because she had no fear as a beginner. "The problem comes when you over think and become fearful. It happens with everyone. Imagine a 22-year-old coming from a different city. So many people you might have seen them on the big screen, heard their names or read about them and suddenly they're all alive in front of you.

"Your own perspective somewhere goes in the background. Maybe they are saying the right thing. But then life is all about living it the way you should be living, by giving yourself first that respect, understanding yourself, believing in yourself and then standing your ground." Yami said the year she decided that she will only work where she will be happy, "Uri" and "Bala" happened and "things changed" for her.

"And with 'A Thursday', it was a totally different kind of journey," she added.

The actor said she is grateful that she could pull audiences to theatres through her film "Article 370" and she takes it as a "huge blessing".

"I'm also really aware and very thankful to the audience because they have never discriminated. They've always encouraged me and always waited...Audience is very kind, but I'm aware of the fact that all this is very fragile. you're as good as your previous Friday. I'm one of those people who will be really happy and then (move on to) the next moment. I detach myself from that easily." The actor, who is raising son Vedavid with Dhar, said she is trying to separate both her worlds and take on movies that she really wants to pursue and "Dhoom Dhaam" fits into that.

"I think the script is the real hero always. And if it's not on paper, it's not going to happen. I'm a little old school that way. There are, of course, exceptions to that rule. There are some directors who create those exceptions. But I believe I'm not going to be one of those lucky ones. I will have to take this route and trust my instinct," she said.

The actor said she did not feel like letting go of her character of Koyal in the film.

"I'm nothing like Koyal. And there are some characters which make you take that deep breath and say, 'Okay, let's go.' So it is one of those characters for me and I, anyway, get nervous before starting any film of mine. But she made my heart stop a number of times," she added.

Directed by Rishab Seth, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi and is produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.