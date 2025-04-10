'The Angry Birds Movie 3' to release in theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027

New Delhi: Paramount Pictures' "The Angry Birds Movie 3" is set to have a worldwide release on January 29, 2027.

Directed by John Rice, the upcoming installment stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride, who will reprise their roles as Red, Chuck, Silver, and Bomb, according to a press release.

It is produced by John Cohen, Dan Chuba and Carla Connor.

"We’re very excited to be partnering with Paramount Pictures and extremely proud of our incredible cast. Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Rachel and Danny returning to voice their fantastic characters, but they’re surrounded by an all-star ensemble of comedic talent. These are some of the funniest people out there today, and we’re so thrilled to have them all on board," Cohen said in a statement.

The first installment of the franchise released in 2016, followed by another film in 2019. Both the films were successful at the box office.

"The Angry Birds Movie 3" also stars Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell and Sam Richardson among others.