'The Archies' fame Dot. to open Ed Sheeran's first India show of 'Mathematics' tour

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Singer-actor Dot., best known for "The Archies", will open the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics (+–=÷x) Tour' on Thursday night.

Sheeeran will kick off the tour in Pune and will later perform shows in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.

Dot., whose real name is Aditi Saigal, took to Instagram to share her excitement of performing at the concert.

"Tonight's going to be awesome! So excited to open for @teddysphotos at Yash Lawns, Pune!" she wrote.

The singer-actor, who made her acting debut as a lead with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" in 2023, recently performed at Bengaluru's Bandland 2024.

Grammy winner Sheeran previously regaled music aficionados in India with his concert last year and back in 2017.

Sheeran is known for songs such as "Tides", "The A Team", "Perfect", "Happier", "Don't Call Me Baby", "Castle On The Hill", "Galway Girl" and "Eyes Closed".