'The Bear' to end with season five at FX

Los Angeles, Mar 5 (PTI) Critically-acclaimed series “The Bear” is preparing to serve its final course, with the upcoming fifth season set to mark the end of the popular FX show.

Produced by FX and streaming on Hulu, the Emmy-winning series is currently filming in and around Chicago and is expected to premiere later this year.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who won an Emmy for her role as Donna Berzatto, the mother of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Natalie (Abby Elliott), confirmed that the show is nearing its conclusion.

“It is the end of the show,” Curtis said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

“Everybody knows it’s the end of the show. I’m not breaking any news to anybody. It’s the end of the show - they’ve said it from the beginning,” she added.

She was responding to speculation around her Instagram post last month in which she mentioned “completing the story” of the series.

“FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear,” she wrote alongside a photo with Elliott.

Created by Christopher Storer, “The Bear” premiered in June 2022 and quickly emerged as one of the most celebrated shows in contemporary television.

The series follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a talented fine-dining chef who returns to Chicago after the death of his brother to run the family’s struggling sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

White had previously said that Storer initially envisioned a four-season story arc. The fourth season’s finale, titled “Goodbye”, saw Carmy deciding to leave both his restaurant and the culinary business altogether.

FX officially ordered a fifth season of “The Bear” in July 2025, about a week after the fourth season premiered.

Through its first three seasons, the show won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, including the best comedy series honour in 2023, when it took home 10 trophies. Acting honours have gone to White, Curtis, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas and Jon Bernthal.

Season four of the series will be eligible for the 2026 Emmy Awards scheduled to take place in September.

The show also stars Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson and Corey Hendrix. PTI RB RB RB